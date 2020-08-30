Kathryn “Kay” Mary Doelle

Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kay is survived by her children, John of Arcadia, and Jan (Jim Winsand) of Holmen; brothers, Mark Pronschinske and Carl (Kathy) Pronley; sister, Jane Sendelbach; and in-laws, Hal Tritz and Bea Pronley. Private services will be held. A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Glencoe Town Hall. To express condolences visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.