ST. CHARLES — Kathryn Mildred Edwards, 91, of St. Charles died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Utica Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Timothy Gerarden officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please share a memory of Kathryn, sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.