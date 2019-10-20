Kathleen Mayo passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
I am imagining my first steps into a new universe.
I hope the first person I see is my sweet Jessica. She was stillborn Nov. 18, 1979. I look forward to holding her for the first time.
My next encounter should be my parents, Henry Isidore Rataj and my dear mom, Armella Rataj. She gave birth to my twin sister Patricia and I Sept. 28, 1949, in Chicago.
Finally, my truest joy will be seeing my Rachael Lynn Mayo. She was born Nov. 15, 1983, and died March 1, 2003, from treatment complications due to Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
I attended the College of Saint Theresa in Winona, majoring in theatre and communication arts.
I met Fred Mayo shortly after graduation and we married in Chicago in 1972. Winona has been our home ever since.
You have free articles remaining.
I wish my dear twin sister, Patricia Rataj of Elgin Ill., happiness and a long life of pride, as she watches her wonderful son and my nephew, Ross Frawley, flourish in his chosen acting profession.
Many thanks and much appreciation to the many friends, old and new, who shared their time, conversations, meals and thoughtfulness with me and my family.
I don’t know why cancer has attacked me with such aggressiveness. I guess I wasn’t meant to live long and prosper.
Dear Fred, Pat and Ross, be well and wait for the twinkle.
My body will be cremated. There will be no visitation. No memorial service. No gathering of friends. If you didn’t gather with me while I was living, I guess you’re out of luck.
Instead of flowers, please make donations to the Winona Goodfellows Fund or the charity if donor’s choice.