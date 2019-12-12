After a long illness, our beloved sister, Kathleen Ann Pellowski, 61, of Winona was called home to be with her Savior Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Kathy was born Nov. 8, 1958, in Winona, to Mark and Janice (Mencel) Pellowski, and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. She was employed for many years with Hal Leonard Publishing Company, in Winona.
She will be remembered for her love of flower gardening and for her kind and generous nature, where she supported many Christian charities. Family was very important to Kathy and she especially cherished the time that she spent with her nieces and nephews.
Kathy is lovingly survived by her siblings, her twin sister, Karen Pellowski, Mary Tyler, Mark (Deb) Pellowski, Ann (David) Rakow, Matt (Amanda) Pellowski and Luke (Brenda) Pellowski; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass in the church commons. The Reverend Michael Cronin will officiate. Kathy will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Kathy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.