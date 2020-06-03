Karrol A. Gielow

RUSHFORD — Karrol A. Gielow, 80, of Rushford died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, following a battle with a long illness. There will be a private family graveside service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Hart, Minn. There will also be a drive through visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hart. Please enter from the north side driveway entrance, drive around the church and stay in your vehicles to greet the family under the church awning. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford is assisting the family with arrangements.

