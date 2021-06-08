Karleen Jean Mullen was a caring mother, wife, sister and friend. She passed away on Sunday May 23, 2021 in Sacramento, CA at age 57.

Karleen was born in Estherville, Iowa to her parents Pete and Eleanor Prust. She grew up in St. Peter, MN with seven older siblings including: Paul, Mike, Dave, John, Linda, Lois, and Karen. While in college at Winona State University Karleen worked at the Hot Fish Shop and worked out at the YMCA, where she met her husband, David Mullen. They have two sons: Tommy and Bobby Mullen.

Karleen had a bright personality that could light up a room. She was a people person and loved to help others. Karleen loved her time working at Winona State University because of the relationships she had with her coworker’s and student workers. While living in California, she worked for California State University-Sacramento and continued to take student workers under her wings.

People say you can tell a lot about a person by the car they drive. Karleen drove a convertible mustang gt. If you were a passenger you had to be ready because she loved to “punch it”. She would laugh like a little girl after making you squirm in the passenger seat.

Her love for life will continue to shine bright through all the people she touched.

Celebration of life will be held at the JC Pavilion at Lake Winona from 1:00 to 3:00pm on June 13, 2021. A remembrance speech will be held at 2:00pm.