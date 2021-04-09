Karen Kristine (Zarndt) Beard

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Karen Beard of Black River Falls, born Oct. 17, 1948, in Illinois, passed Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Brenda Parker, in Stockton, Minn. She had spent her last six months fighting an aggressive ALS and fought back to the very end on her terms.

She is survived by her son, Chris; stepson, Mike Beard in Illinois; sister, Janet Gripenburg in Oregon; and three grandchildren, Carson, Canon, and Connor Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Anna Zarndt; her husband and great love, Robert Beard; her brother, Kenneth; and sisters, Shirley and Marilyn.

The family will share a celebration of life date soon, when her ashes will be joined with her husband’s. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local ALS Organization Loan Locker or your local Home Hospice program, so others can be supported and cared for through a challenging and difficult fight.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.