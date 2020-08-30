× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen J. Stuart, 70, of Winona passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, Rochester, Minn.

Karen June was born July 24, 1950, to Robert and Betty (Davis) Maley Sr. in Shenandoah, Iowa. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1968, and married the late Larry Stuart of Atlantic, Iowa, Oct. 26, 1974. They lived in Maryville, Mo., for over 10 years before relocating to Winona in 1988, where Larry started work at Brach’s Confections. Together they raised their two sons, Christopher and Michael. Larry preceded her in death Dec. 6, 2006.

For over 20 years, Karen worked at the YMCA Winona, in member services. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially turkey hunting with Larry and visiting their land in Wisconsin. Karen was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind beautiful memories. She also took much joy in gathering with friends for lunch and conversation.

Karen will be remembered for her kind and giving heart as she was always thinking of others before herself. Even throughout her fight with cancer, she had an incredibly positive and resilient spirit.

She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Stuart, Stewartville, Minn., and Michael (Mary) Stuart, Hopkins, Minn.; other relatives and friends.