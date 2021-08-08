Kandy Lee Sonnek, age 66, of Nodine, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home and received her angel wings on July 23, 2020, with the love of her life by her side.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, Minn. Following the Mass, a celebration of Kandy’s life will be held at her home at 30452 County Road 1, La Crescent, Minn.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.