NODINE, Minn. — Kandy Lee Sonnek, 66, of Nodine passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home. A celebration of Kandy’s life is being planned for a later date. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.