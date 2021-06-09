Julie A. Moriarty

Julie was born in Winona, Minnesota, lived in Lombard for over 30 years, and moved to Homer Glen in 2014. She worked at Christ the King School for 10 years, Good Samaritan Hospital as a medical technologist for 15 years, Curative Health Services for 8 years, and later as a Marian Village receptionist associate. Julie was a faithful and devoted Catholic. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, and she was well-known for her elaborate headbands and blinking earrings. She had a special place in her heart for her hometown of Winona, MN, and spending time with her dear friends at Marian Village. Above all else, she loved spending time with her cherished grandchildren.