Julia Marie Peterson

Julie was born in Black River Falls Sept. 28, 1943, to Melvin and Esther (Stenulson) Johnson. She was united in marriage to Vernon Peterson Sept. 2, 1961, at Chimney Rock Lutheran Church, and were blessed with 51 years of marriage prior to Vernon’s passing in 2012. Julie worked many years as a supportive aid at the Arcadia Elementary School, and her grandchildren adored having Grandma at school. Julie also worked evenings and weekends for many years at John’s IGA and the Arcadia Co-Op Grocery. After retirement, Julie was always on the go. She loved to go out shopping, especially when she had someone to shop with to scope out the best deals. Julie was known for doing good deeds for others, talks over coffee, and going out for lunch with her friends. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, word finds, crosswords, playing cards, board games, and attending many dinners at the Frahm’s. Julie also enjoyed making desserts, including pumpkin bars, apple pie, and Grandma’s strawberry jelly. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia, where she would volunteer whenever she was able. Her children and grandchildren were her true pride and joy, and the outpouring of love and support she had for each one of them make for memories they will always treasure.