Judith Storm

Judith M. Storm, 71, of Winona passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Winona to Clarence and Johann (Plaetz) Storm and was a graduate of Winona High School.
Judy was employed for many years at Watkins in Winona, until her retirement. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
Judy is lovingly survived by her brothers, Rodney and Dayon Storm; as well as several cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to current health concerns, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held for her family, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Judy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
