Judith Storm

Judith M. Storm, 71, of Winona passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Winona to Clarence and Johann (Plaetz) Storm and was a graduate of Winona High School.

Judy was employed for many years at Watkins in Winona, until her retirement. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

Judy is lovingly survived by her brothers, Rodney and Dayon Storm; as well as several cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to current health concerns, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held for her family, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Judy’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.