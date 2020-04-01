Judith M. Jilk, 76, of Winona passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Sauer Health Care, Winona.

Judith Mary was born Jan. 14, 1944, in Winona, to Norbert and Sylvia (Boardman) Jilk.

Judy loved to watch “Young & The Restless” and “The Price is Right.” She loved children, country music and dancing. She took many walks every day. At the nursing home, she was always walking up and down the hallways.

Judy worked for many years at the Winona State University “food services.” She was a member of the Methodist Church. Judy was a very private person and lived with her sister, Diane, for many years before moving into Sauer Health Care. Judy was always smiling and perky. Her best friend was likely her poodle, “Snuggles.”

Judy is survived by her sisters, Diane Jilk and Mona Siebenaler; her brothers, Larry Jilk, Jerome (Eunice) Jilk, Gary Jilk, David (Patricia) Jilk, and Michael Jilk; and many relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Jilk; and brother-in-law, David Siebenaler.

A private family graveside service was held. Interment was at Witoka Cemetery, Witoka, Minn.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.