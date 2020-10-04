Judith M. (Beck) Neitzel

Judith “Judy” M. (Beck) Neitzel, 76, of Winona passed away, losing her battle with lung cancer, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 2:17 p.m. in hospice care at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by family.

Judy was born to the late Florian O. and Veronica F. (Pampuch) Beck Sept. 17, 1944, at Winona General Hospital. She attended St. Stanislaus School before graduating from Cotter High School, Winona, in 1961. She fell in love with Alvin (Tino) F. Neitzel of Fountain City, Wis. They were married at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Feb. 17, 1962. They moved to the Neitzel family farm, located on Canada Ridge, where they raised their family.

Judy was very proud of her extra-large family, especially of her seven children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Additionally, she was proud to be a sister to 17 siblings, friend, cousin, sister-in-law, and an aunt to her beloved nephews and nieces — so many precious people.

She started as a homemaker but carried a variety of jobs. One of her most notable roles was with Beck Catering—the family owned business started by her mother, Verna, in the 1970s. She worked side-by-side with several family members and friends serving the Winona area over the years.