STACYVILLE, Iowa — Judith “Judy” Anne Kreidermacher Halfman, 76, of Stacyville passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, with Fr. Ray Burkle officiating. Visitation will be the night before from 4:30 till 6:30 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be at Visitation Cemetery.
Judy, and her twin sister, June (Guy) Hartung were born April 30, 1943, the seventh and eighth of nine children, to John C. and Dorothy (Siebenaler) Kreidermacher. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic School, Rollingstone, Minn., in 1961. She was united in marriage to Frederick Bernard Halfman August 4, 1973, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Oak Ridge, Minn. For 20 years, they made a family on a farm east of Stacyville, raising their two children, Chris and Arlene. In 1993, they moved to town.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a member of Visitation Catholic Church and always enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed embroidering, sewing, hosting birthday parties, watched the “Spinning Wheel” (Wheel of Fortune) every night, and always let everyone know how proud she was of her children. While residing at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home the past four and one-half years, she enjoyed bingo and working on word search puzzles.
Judy is survived by her husband, Fred of Stacyville; children, Chris of La Vista, Neb., and Arlene (Jeff) Heng of Urbandale, Iowa; brothers and sisters, Alex “Bing” (Judy) of Altura, Minn., Theresa Elliott of Rollingstone, John A. “Jack” of Kasson, Minn., June (Guy) Hartung of Elmwood, Wis., Edward (Joyce) of Altura, and Thomas of Phoenix; and sisters-in-law, Jeanne Kreidermacher of Altura, Verena (Fred) Kramer of Stacyville and Sylvia Brown of Riverside, Calif.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Dorothy Kreidermacher; brothers, Frank and Larry Kreidermacher; nephew, Perry Elliott; brothers-in-law, Frederick Kramer and John P. Elliott; sister-in-law, Jenean Kreidermacher; and three infant siblings.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.