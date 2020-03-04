STACYVILLE, Iowa — Judith “Judy” Anne Kreidermacher Halfman, 76, of Stacyville passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, with Fr. Ray Burkle officiating. Visitation will be the night before from 4:30 till 6:30 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be at Visitation Cemetery.

Judy, and her twin sister, June (Guy) Hartung were born April 30, 1943, the seventh and eighth of nine children, to John C. and Dorothy (Siebenaler) Kreidermacher. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic School, Rollingstone, Minn., in 1961. She was united in marriage to Frederick Bernard Halfman August 4, 1973, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Oak Ridge, Minn. For 20 years, they made a family on a farm east of Stacyville, raising their two children, Chris and Arlene. In 1993, they moved to town.

