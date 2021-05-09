Judith Ann Marie Oevering, 81 of Stockton died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Sauer Healthcare.
Judie was born November 15, 1939, in Winona to John and Gertrude (Kiedrowski) Barnholtz. She married Jack Oevering on April 18, 1959, and they had four children. On September 9, 1966, Jack was killed in a car accident. Judie worked hard to continue providing and caring for her family on her own. She worked as a waitress at many local restaurants. Judie also drove bus for 29 years with the Lewiston-Altura school district, a job in which she truly loved.
Judie enjoyed Bingo, many trips to Vegas and was an avid bowler. Spending time with her family at the Holidays were moments she treasured. Judie was a selfless person, always giving of herself for others, and her door was always open.
She is survived by her children: Daryl (Sara) Oevering, Suzanne Maul and Jodi Wise; grandchildren: Rachel Oevering, Nick Oevering, Danielle (Tim) Prigge, Alesha (Tony) Thelen, Jack (Kara) Nelsestuen, Brittney Oevering, Shelby (Jordan) Brand, Jeremey (Ashley) Prigge, Justin Wise and Jacob (Kathleen) Wise; great-grandchildren: Rakiya, Reise, Odin, Loki, Ty’r, Wiscoy, Olivia, Maxwell, Lybbi, Brayden, Jaxson, Brooklyn and Lillianne; sister, Pat (Bob) Loth; step-son, Jeff (Lucy) Roberts; special friend, Joanie (Jack) Roberts and many other close friends and extended family.
Judie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Gary; brothers, Rich and Jerry and sister, Kathy.
A celebration of her life will be noon Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Cornerstone Community Church (1001 44th Ave, Goodview, MN 55987), led by funeral celebrant Dianne Rislow. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Stockton.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Judie, sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.