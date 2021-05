GALESVILLE/INDEPENDENCE—Jude A. Goetting, 57, of Galesville, formerly of Independence, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.

Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Pietrek Park, rural Arcadia, on Sunday May 16, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is assisting the family with arrangements.