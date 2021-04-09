 Skip to main content
GALESVILLE/INDEPENDENCE — Jude A. Goetting, 57, of Galesville, formerly of Independence, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.

Jude was born April 9, 1963, in La Crosse, to Carl P. and Lucille E. (Dissmore) Goetting. He graduated from Independence High School.

Survivors include his 10 brothers and sisters, Paul (Margaret) Goetting of Whitehall, Mark L. Goetting of Fountain City, Donna Conley of Auburndale, Fla., Luke (Patty) Goetting of Abbeville, S.C., Debbie (John) Daniels of Whitehall, Mike Goetting of Whitehall, Steve Goetting of Trempealeau, Sharon (Don) Gilliland of Trempealeau, Linda Lyga of Independence and Matt (Bev) Goetting of Whitehall; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lucille Goetting.

Private family graveside services will be held at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.

