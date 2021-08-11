Juanda R. Schollmeier, 90, of Winona passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her home.

Juanda was born December 1, 1930, in Rice County, Minn., to George and Margaret (Schoen) Holt. She graduated from Winona High School and also attended Winona State University. On October 5, 1949, she married Melvin Schollmeier and together they raised three children: Paul, Mark and Beth. Melvin passed away March 16, 2006.

Juanda was formerly employed at the College of St. Teresa for 26 years as a secretary/office manager. She retired May of 1989. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona, and Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mission, Texas. She loved to go square dancing with Melvin, wintering in Texas, sewing, gardening, and winning at bingo.

She is survived by two children: Mark (Sheila) Schollmeier, Winona, Minn., and Beth Rose, Las Vegas, Nev.; six grandchildren: Patrick (Marin) Schollmeier; Benjamin Schollmeier; Kathleen (Clayton) Dobbs; Betsy (Christian) Lamot; John (Gretchen) Schollmeier and Margaret Buchanan; great grandchildren: Stasiu (Betsy), Isley and Emery (John), Liam and Charlie (Patrick and Marin), Moriah and Samantha (Margaret); a sister Dorothy Lueth, Minnetonka, Minn.; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin; and son Paul.