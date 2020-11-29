 Skip to main content
Joyce Schrandt

LA CRESCENT — Joyce G. Schrandt, 91, of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the La Crescent Health Services. She was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Winona to Herman and Helen (Neitzke) Belter. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Schrandt, Jan. 27, 2018.

Private family burial was held in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Wilson, Minn. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent assisted the family.

