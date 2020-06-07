Joyce O. Locks

Joyce graduated from Little Falls High School and received her B.S. degree in health and physical education in 1949, from St. Cloud State University. She received a M.A. degree from Northern Colorado University in 1955. She completed her post masters degree credits from the University of Oregon, Winona State University and the University of Minnesota. She taught health and physical education at Wadena, Minn., and Thief River Falls, Minn., from 1949-1954. She taught at the University of Northern Colorado, 1954-1955, and served as HPER Department Chair at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, from 1955-1957. She taught one year in the Minneapolis Public Schools and at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., from 1958-1962. From 1962 until she retired in 1987, Joyce taught health and physical education and coached at Winona State University. She coached tennis, softball and her favorite sport golf, from 1976-1987. She was a member of the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance on the national, central district and state levels. She was a member of the National Association for Physical Education in Higher Education. She served on several committees at the district level and served as the Region 6 Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Tournament Coordinator in 1973-1975. She was the first Director of Women’s Athletics at WSU from 1965-1975 and held several offices and committee assignments in the Minnesota Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.