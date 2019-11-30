Joyce Lorraine (Holmgren) Regan, 93, of Winona died Nov. 27, 2019, at Saint Anne’s Healthcare. Joyce was born Sept. 10, 1926, in Detroit to Edgar and Angeline Holmgren. On May 7, 1949, she married Eugene (Gene) Regan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene (2011); and siblings, Clayton, Elaine, Shirley and Ward. She is survived by her children, Gary (Cheryl) Regan, Ron Regan, Linda (Daryl) Harper and Maureen (Jack) Gerson; her sister, Joann Burke; grandchildren, Daniel, Kim, Mark, Colleen, Heather, Laura, Paul and Sarah; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Joyce’s family thanks St. Anne’s staff and Dr. Parker for their wonderful care. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Winona, with visitation at 11 a.m. in the visitation commons of the church. Father Mike Cronin will officiate.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.