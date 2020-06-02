Joyce Jean Giemza

She was born Oct. 31, 1932, to Albert and Helen (Kotlarz) Schreiber in Buffalo County. She graduated from Arcadia High School in 1951. She married Edward Paul Giemza May 19, 1953, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in rural Arcadia, by Father Jerome Kamla. Joyce worked various jobs including, Myers Bakery, driving for veteran’s and Senior Services one month after retiring in 1992, from the Arcadia Postal Service at age 59 ½, serving over 25 years. She was a hard worker, mighty in strength, wit, will and heart. Joyce enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, cribbage, flower gardening, loved having a new car and especially playing cards, where she was most competitive.