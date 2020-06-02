Joyce Jean Giemza, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Grandview Care Center, where she had been a resident for six and a half years.
She was born Oct. 31, 1932, to Albert and Helen (Kotlarz) Schreiber in Buffalo County. She graduated from Arcadia High School in 1951. She married Edward Paul Giemza May 19, 1953, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in rural Arcadia, by Father Jerome Kamla. Joyce worked various jobs including, Myers Bakery, driving for veteran’s and Senior Services one month after retiring in 1992, from the Arcadia Postal Service at age 59 ½, serving over 25 years. She was a hard worker, mighty in strength, wit, will and heart. Joyce enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, cribbage, flower gardening, loved having a new car and especially playing cards, where she was most competitive.
Survivors include her daughters, Christine (Gene) Kulig of Independence, Wis., Carol (Mike) Krett of Trempealeau, Wis., Connie (Dale) Anderson of Arcadia and Celine (Mike) Dotta of Stoughton, Wis.; grandchildren, John (Triauna) Krett and children, Emelia and Isaac, Kristopher (Shannon) Krett and children, Allison, Kelsey, Melanie (Cory) George and children, Tyler Kulig of Fountain City, Morgan and Ethan, Sarah (Shawn) Berndt and children, Charlie, Kaz and Addison, Jack Dotta, Hilary (Jordan Houser) Olson; sisters-in-law, Bernell Schreiber and Mary Angst; godchildren, Nancy (Feltes) Capes, James (Jake) Angst, Sam Severson.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie, in 1975; her daughter, Carla Olson, in 2019; her parents, Albert and Helen; brother, Donnie Schreiber; sister and brother-in-law, Margie (Merlin) Feltes; and godchild, Greg Jurowski.
Joyce’s family gives great thanks to the Grandview Care Center for their years of providing a warm, compassionate and caring home for their mom. This will not be forgotten.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in North Creek, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. In lieu of flowers, Joyce requests memorials be given to family wishes.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences to Joyce’s family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
