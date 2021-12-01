WINONA—Joy E. Stier, 86 of Winona, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Benedictine – St. Anne Campus, Winona, MN.

Joy Elaine was born May 22, 1935, in Decorah, IA, to Earl J. and Celia M. (Lentz) Sobolik. She graduated from Grand Meadow High School, Grand Meadow, MN where she was active in the band. On August 11, 1953, she married William Stier and together they raised eight children: Norbert, Allan, Jeff, Deanne, Jeanette, Rita, Nancy and Jamie. William passed away May 24, 2008.

She was a member of Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Winona. Joy was an active member there helping with CCD religion classes and baking for festivals among other things. She and her husband known as “Bill” were longtime residents of Bluff Siding WI. There they lived in the house that was always referred to as “the one with the big Cottonwood Tree”. Joy and Bill hosted many get togethers, bonfires and picnics over the years with family and friends.

Joy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a stay at home mother until the children were grown. Her daughters have fond memories of her sewing outfits for them and their dolls. Later, Joy was self employed as a house keeper and also worked at Ecker’s Apple Farm, Trempealeau, WI. She loved to cook for family gatherings and always had fresh baked goods when people came to visit.

She and Bill liked to travel and spend time with relatives in Iowa, Michigan and Grand Meadow, MN. One of their favorite activities while visiting Grand Meadow was attending dances with relatives. They also enjoyed touring various lighthouse on their travels. Documenting family events and reunions through meticulous scrapbooking and photo albums was also a favorite pastime.

Joy led a life characterized by strength and kindness that was instilled upon her eight children. These qualities continue to guide them through their lives today. Joy’s final struggle with dementia has come to end and she can now sleep eternally. She will be remembered forever in the hearts of her family until they meet again.

She is survived by seven children: Norbert (Debbie) Stier, Jeff (Kathy) Stier, Deanne Reed, Jeanette (Steve) Anderson, Rita (Randy) Olson, Nancy (Steve) Stier, and Jamie (Jennifer) Stier; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William; son Allan Stier; grandsons: Sean Stenzel and Nathan Stier; and an infant sister Rita Mae.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at FAWCETT JUNKER FUNERAL HOME, Winona with The Very Rev. Mark McNea officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to FAWCETT JUNKER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.