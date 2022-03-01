BYRON—Josh Pearson, age 22 of Byron, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Josh was born on August 7, 1999 in Rochester, MN to Jeff and Sherry (Cordes) Pearson. He attended Mayo High School and graduated in 2018. After high school he attended Spartan College of Aviation in Tulsa, OK and graduated with his Private Pilot license. He also attended Tulsa Community College. After school, Josh returned to Rochester and worked at Scheel’s Sporting Goods.

Josh enjoyed cars of all types, especially fast ones. He loved flying (his office in the sky) and large farm machinery. Josh also had a love for cooking and was a big fan of Chef Gordon Ramsey and all of his recipes. Josh’s cooking will be sorely missed, especially chicken fried rice, monster cookies and gourmet turkeys for the holidays. He was the best on-the-fly chef, it always turned out! He was also a lover of cowboy boots and anything from the South. Josh had a sense of humor that was always accompanied with unmistakable loud hearty laughter! Josh enjoyed spending time on the river with his brother as well as playing farming and racing games with his Oklahoma friends.

Josh will be missed by his loving parents, Jeff and Sherry; his loving brother, Matt; his large fluffy golden retriever, Bentley Bentayga; maternal grandparents, Mary Lou Walther (Bob) and Roxy Cordes (Carolyn); paternal grandparents, Pat and Dale Pearson; aunts and uncles and their children: Kerry, Ron, and Isaac Fjerstad; Wendy, Rick, and Kaylynn Sandell; Tracy, Jeff, Katie, Kevin, and Kelly Madden; Holly, Rick, William, and Sophia Walters; great uncles: Ron Walther (Jan) and Dick and Riitta Ebert; as well as many other relatives and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. All are invited for a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 12-3:00 p.m. at VFW Post 1215, 2775 43rd St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pearson family;