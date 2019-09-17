WABASHA — Joseph Patrick Modjeski, 55, of Wabasha died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
Joe was born June 14, 1964, in Winona, to Kenneth and Mary (Chelmowski) Modjeski. He graduated from Winona High School in 1983, then attended Winona State, where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice. From there Joe attended police academy in Alexandria and began his career in law enforcement. Joe proudly served the Wabasha community for 26 years and retired as the chief deputy of Wabasha County, in 2015. Even in retirement, Joe continued to stay busy working at other part-time jobs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and anything outdoors. In 2016, Joe was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning his own cabin. They enjoyed many family trips there, that will forever be cherished.
Joe is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Jason (Jessica) Lamey, Bethany (Dan) Gunderson, Rachel (Ethan Rybarczyk) Modjeski, and Cassie Jo Modjeski; granddaughters, Mallory and Brynn; parents, Ken and Mary; siblings, Geraldine (Bob) Duca, Teresa Hughes, and Brad (Missy) Modjeski; nieces and nephews, Amber (Matt) Reed, Anthony (Brittnee) Johnson, Zach and Megan Hughes; great-niece, Victoria; mother-in-law, Debbie Rieck; father-in-law, Roger (Nancy) Rieck; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony and Isobelle Chelmowski, Edward and Victoria Modjeski, Darlene Morrison; uncles, Edward Modjeski and Keith Morrison; and aunt, Dianne Morrison.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, 625 East Fourth St., Winona. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Please leave a memory of Joe and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph Patrick Modjeski