Joseph Mark Libera

After living in Minneapolis for a number of years, he moved to Fountain City, Wis. There he started River City Kayaks, where he built okoume African marine mahogany sea kayaks. Soon after that, he created the “Carpe Diem” Paddle Club, which is still in existence today. Joe established “Greasy Motors,” whereby he converted diesel engines to engines that ran on vegetable oil. Joe also opened Fortunata’s Coffeehouse (named after his maternal grandmother), where he roasted his own coffee and “held court” with his customers. Joe was the “coffee guy” at the Winona Farmer’s Market for several years. People gathered at his venue for a good cup of coffee and a bit of “ribbing.” Joe also worked as a paraprofessional in several area schools. His most recent position was working as the maintenance engineer at the Winona Bluff View Montessori School, where he was known as “Mr. Joe.” Joe enjoyed kayaking the Mississippi River, fishing, traveling, camping and restoring VW Westfalias and engaging in animated conversations with people of all ages.