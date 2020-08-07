Joseph Krage

Joseph William Krage was born in Winona Aug. 18, 1959, to Thomas and Bernadette (Corcoran) Krage. He grew up in Corey Valley of Winona County, Minn. He was a 1978 graduate of Houston High School. He graduated with an accounting degree from Winona State University and a Master’s Degree in business administration from St. Mary’s University in Winona. Joe married Nancy Starzecki. They were later divorced. He worked as an accountant and a CFO at many area manufacturing businesses in Winona, Rushford and at his favorite job, Miken Sports in Caledonia, where he was one of the company’s first employees. Joe was a very civic minded person. He was on the Rushford Fire Department for eight years, the Houston Fire Department for 20 years of which he was chief for eight years until his retirement from the department last year. He was also on the Houston City Council, the church board at Looney Valley Lutheran Church, The Houston School Board, the Houston Mat Club and many numerous other organizations. When asked to help, Joe could never say no.