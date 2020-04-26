Joseph “Joe” Sheehan passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in London, England, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Joe was born Aug. 31, 1955, in Takoma Park, Maryland, the son of Robert and Terri Sheehan.
Joe graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1973. Joe was a master athlete in both swimming and track, known by younger students as “The Animal” for years after his graduation. His time of 53.2 seconds in the 100 yard butterfly remained the team record for many years. He finished his senior year with Minnesota state high school gold medals in the 100 yard butterfly and the 200 yard medley relay. His picture still hangs in the Winona Senior High School athletic hall of fame for an unbroken record in the medley relay. Joe was known for intensely devoting himself to mastering any art, craft, or sport that interested him. In Winona as a young adult, Joe mastered the Navajo craft of silver jewelry making, and made a flawless squash blossom necklace. Then he learned to press apple cider, which he sold at the Famine Foods Coop in Winona. Of course, Joe drew the labels for the cider bottles, then made his own silk-screening table to print them. Joe went on to develop as an artist, as he graduated from the University of Minnesota, with bachelor’s degree in fine arts, studied classical realism at the Atelier Lack studio in Minneapolis, and received an master of arts in creative writing from Sheffield Hallam University in England.
While completing his studies in Minneapolis, Joe worked at Lerner Publishing Group, where he met his first wife, Marcella Forster. They traveled around Mexico, before moving to San Diego, Calif., in 1989, where Joe worked for Harcourt publishers. There, Joe discovered surfing as he rented a house on Mission Beach. After a brief spell in Brighton, England, he and Marcella moved to Cornwall, one of the UK’s most popular surfing spots, where Joe mastered the craft of making surfboards. Soon he became a sought-after craftsman of personalized surfboards. Fellow surfer, Tim Mayer, remembers Joe as “inspirational, a big figure in a humble and quiet way.” After a stint in London and a brief return to the USA, Joe and Marcella settled in Lincoln, England, in 2004. There, Joe surfed in the North Sea, when he could. Ping-pong and vegetable growing also consumed much of his energy. He continued to surf in Devon and Cornwall, with his son, Jude. Joe moved to London, in 2017 and married Marisa Castle de Joncaire, in 2019. Joe was also a singer and songwriter. He enjoyed playing music with his daughter, Mollee. He was very happy to play his guitar as recently as a week before he passed.
Joe is survived by his mother, Terri of Tucson, Ariz.; his wife, Marisa of London, England; his daughter, Mollee of Winona; his son, Jude of Lincoln, England; his former spouse, Marcella of Lincoln, England; and his siblings, Tom, Mary, Ann, John, Chris and Paul.
No memorial service has been announced.
