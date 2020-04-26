Joseph 'Joe' Sheehan

Joe graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1973. Joe was a master athlete in both swimming and track, known by younger students as “The Animal” for years after his graduation. His time of 53.2 seconds in the 100 yard butterfly remained the team record for many years. He finished his senior year with Minnesota state high school gold medals in the 100 yard butterfly and the 200 yard medley relay. His picture still hangs in the Winona Senior High School athletic hall of fame for an unbroken record in the medley relay. Joe was known for intensely devoting himself to mastering any art, craft, or sport that interested him. In Winona as a young adult, Joe mastered the Navajo craft of silver jewelry making, and made a flawless squash blossom necklace. Then he learned to press apple cider, which he sold at the Famine Foods Coop in Winona. Of course, Joe drew the labels for the cider bottles, then made his own silk-screening table to print them. Joe went on to develop as an artist, as he graduated from the University of Minnesota, with bachelor’s degree in fine arts, studied classical realism at the Atelier Lack studio in Minneapolis, and received an master of arts in creative writing from Sheffield Hallam University in England.