FOUNTAIN CITY—Joseph “Joe” H. Hentges, 84 of Fountain City, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Sauer Healthcare, Winona, MN.

Joe was born September 16, 1936, in Fountain City to Edward and Katherine (Huppert) Hentges. He graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Winona State University. On September 14, 1957, he married Karlo Wolfe and together they raised three sons: Mike, Bruce, and Jim. She preceded him in death October 19, 2010.

He was a life-long member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fountain City. He served in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 56, Fountain City. He retired as a purchasing agent for Fiberite (now Solvay Composite) and was employed there for over 30 years.

He is survived by three sons: Mike (Pam) Hentges, Fountain City, Bruce Hentges, Fountain City, and Jim (Jane) Hentges, Fountain City; two grandchildren: Sam (Katie) Hentges, son of Mike and Pam, and Ryan Hentges, son of Bruce Hentges; and one brother Edward (Betty Jean) Hentges, Fountain City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Karlo; a sister Cecelia Phillips; and two brothers: Leo and John “Jack” Hentges.