Joseph Jacobi

ROLLINGSTONE — Joseph George Jacobi, 93, of Rollingstone passed away peacefully with family by his side, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor. He was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Rollingstone, to Andrew and Hulda (Wise) Jacobi.

Joseph graduated from Holy Trinity High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945. After proudly serving our country, Joseph was honorably discharged. On Sept. 13, 1958, he married Mary Marten at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Minneiska. They made their home in Rollingstone and had four children.

Joseph worked as a lab technician at Fibrite for 39 years before retiring. He spent his free time fishing, watching sports, and working on crossword puzzles. Joseph also enjoyed playing cards with friends and having coffee at Bonnie Rae’s. He took great pride in his garden and yard and will always be remembered for his jokes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary; children, James (Cheryl Abuan) Jacobi, Angela (Chris Freeman) Jacobi, Thomas Jacobi, and Michelle Corcoran; and his grandson, Sawyer Corcoran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Shawn Corcoran.

Memorials may be directed to Lake Winona Manor.

Services will be postponed until a later date. Please leave a memory of Joseph and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.