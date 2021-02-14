Joseph J. Walinski, 88, of Winona passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born March 14, 1932, in Winona to Henry and Mary (Przybylski) Walinski, and was a graduate of Cotter High School.

Joe honorably served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951—1954, and was deployed overseas during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and the Hiawatha Valley Marines. Joe was united in marriage with Roseanne (Rosie) Waletzke, Sept. 13, 1969, in Winona.

He was employed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years, until his retirement.

Joe was a member of the Winona Athletic Club, the Eagles Club, the Polish Cultural Institute, the Left Hander’s Club, and of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.

He will be remembered for his enjoyment of the outdoors, hunting, trapping, fishing, and spending time at their place on the Mississippi River. He always had a story to tell, laughed often, and just loved life.