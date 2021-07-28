WINONA—Joseph “Butch” John Ives, 72 of Winona died Monday, July 26, 2021 at Sauer Health Care.

Butch was born February 1, 1949 in Winona to Joseph and Elizabeth (Lamey) Ives. He graduated from Winona Senior High and attended Winona State University. On May 10, 1970 he was involved in a major accident that changed the course of his life. He spent many years at Winona Wood Recyclers. Butch was a member of St. Mary’s Parish.

Butch enjoyed watching sports and having a beer with friends.

He is survived by three sisters: Suzanne Hanson, Lois Kramer and Sharon Thompson; brother-in-law, Dave Guenther and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Ives and sister, Bette Guenther.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview with the Deacon Bill Keiper officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in a private family service. Cards may be mailed to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Joe Ives Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987.

