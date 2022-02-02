WINONA, MN—Joseph Barry Lamar Fried, 29, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Trempealeau County Wisconsin. He was sadly taken from his family and many friends by a decade long unshakable drug addiction.

Joe was born in Winona, Minnesota to Debra Jean Thiele on December 20, 1992. On December 24th of the same year, Joe was brought to the foster home of Roy and Suzanne Fried because his birth mother was unable to care for him. He was later adopted by the Fried family on July 25, 1994. It was here that Joe felt the love of his new parents, Roy and Sue, brother Adam Fried, sister Amiee Fried, and other foster children in the household. He is survived by his parents, siblings, grandparents, beloved nephew and nieces: Easton, and Emily Appeldoorn and Mackenzie Fried, foster sister Alissa Orsten, aunts, uncle, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Grandma Geraldine Steer and Grandpa Roy Fried, Jr., whom he admired and loved dearly.

This young man had a magnetism about him. His smile lit up a room and he could easily make friends with his caring nature, vulnerability, and off-the-wall humor. Many of Joe’s friends and acquaintances have written to say that he’d give them money even when he had little to share. Others said that Joe took pleasure in providing help when they needed it and never expect anything in return. He also loved animals, especially his labradoodle, Sadie, who was featured in his high school graduation pictures.

Joe graduated high school from Cochrane-Fountain City in 2011, then pursued jobs in construction and masonry. He became quite skilled within these trades and recently mentioned wanting to eventually start his own concrete company. He suggested “Concrete Cowboy,” as this was a nickname given to him by a former employer. When Joe wasn’t working, he enjoyed helping his parents on the Fried Farm, riding his Honda motorcycle, and listening to a diverse grouping of music on his lengthy playlist. One of his recent favorites was Starting Over by Chris Stapleton, to which he would sing along.

Dad and mom to our son, Joe: You came into our life on Christmas Eve, a baby named Joseph. From that time on, we loved you with every cell in our bodies. You gave us the highest of highs in life and some of the lowest of lows. Your momma “Suzie” fought for you like a lioness protecting her cub as you struggled with the effects of being born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, advocating for you through learning disabilities in school, and was always a lighthouse as you rode the waves of ups and downs that come with mental illness and addiction. There is no one who could have loved you more than your Suzie. As your dad, I can’t even begin to say how grateful we are to have had much quality time with you in the days and weeks prior to your death. I was looking forward to you being one of the successors to our historic farm in Eagle Valley. You loved being here on the land and were always willing to help us at a moment’s notice. We will be putting your picture and favorite things next to Grandpas in the old workshop, close to the place where you engraved your name in his workbench. We’re so sad you’re gone, and I can say that sunny days moving forward will never be quite as bright without you here. Hope to see you, Grandpa Roy and Grandma Jerry in a few years. Love you.

Sister Amiee to her Joey Bean: You were the best little brother a sister could ever ask for. It is impossible to write in a single paragraph how you impacted my life and how special you were to me. You were “my” baby from the day you came swaddled up in your blanket. From that day we would have a special bond, like no other. I was 9 years old, but made mom put your crib in my room so I could wake up and feed you. As time went on, you were my little minion who followed me around everywhere and sometimes annoyed the crap out of me. Yet, I could always tell that you looked up to your big sister. You loved when I introduced you to an Irish Punk Band called Flogging Molly and brought you to a live concert. You were 9 years old, but me being the caring big sister, I still shoved you into the mosh pit to get the whole experience. You came out with bumps and bruises, but that was the one memory you would continue to bring up over and over throughout the years. From following me around with all my friends, to learning my favorite hobbies of skateboarding and punk music, you were always in my footsteps. All my friends fell in love with your infectious laugh and smile, even when you were undeniably obnoxious. Everyone couldn’t help but fall in love with my little Joey Bean. I am still in shock needing to write this. This emptiness I am feeling will never go away, Joe, I am going to miss our serious talks, our funny jokes, all the times we just walked at the farm and laughed and just talked about life. I am going to miss chasing you around the house to get a hug or take a picture with you. Coming to the farm will never be the same. No matter when I came down, I would always ask if you would be there and was always so excited when you or mom said you were going to be. I hope you are giving your mischievous grin down on all of us and providing the giggles and laughs in heaven, with everyone you have joined. They are lucky to have you Joe. Until we meet again.

Brother Adam to Joe: When I think of you, these words come to mind: Ammer, Shadow, Brother, Partner-in Crime, Annoying, Envy, Tenacity

Ammer: You couldn’t quite get out the name “Adam” and at that point in time it came out as “Ammer”. To some that may have been nothing but a mispronounced name but to me it was an endearing nickname that you hung onto for many years.

Shadow: Ever since you could walk you were my little shadow. You had to do everything I was doing. You were there If I was watching TV, going for a walk, swimming, visiting friends. I loved that you were there and could show off my Little Brother.

Partner in Crime: You were my little partner in crime trying to annoy our sister and even my friends at times. We worked out little things to do but you often took my lead and wanted to copy what I did.

Annoying: As much as I loved having a childhood mini me, you didn’t understand that sometimes alone time was necessary. Occasionally, that was annoying. You still followed me around regardless of what I would tell you. Looking back, I would not trade that experience for the world. Having you look up to me was one of the greatest things of my life.

Envy: As you grew up, I often looked up to you and envied that you did what you wanted without regret. You had no the fear of the unknown and took life by the handlebars. I frequently wanted to have the same ability.

Tenacity: Your tenacity is something that I have been trying to mimic that in my own life. When a challenge prevented itself, you never let it stop you and pushed through it even when logic said you should have quit a long time ago.

I love you little brother and will miss you so much. How lucky am I to have someone in my life that makes saying goodbye so hard!

Visitation will begin 12:00 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, and the memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona with Rev. William Flesch officiating. Please join the family for the reception at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wing Dam, Fountain City, WI.

Memorials can be directed to the Buffalo County Humane Association, 950 North Eau Claire Street, Mondovi, WI 54755.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.