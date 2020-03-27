Jonathan “Jonny Rock” Peterson, 54, of Winona passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, Winona.

Jonathan David was born Nov. 18, 1965, in Winona, to David and Kathleen (Maas) Peterson. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and attended Iowa State, where he excelled in music. When he decided to be a musician full time, he moved to Nashville, Tenn., for 25 years. He was a key-board player and toured with Southern Reign, Collin Raye, Kenny Chesney, many other stars and area bands.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Freddy Frickson; a sister, Casey (Dean) Zidlicky; a son, Jonathan Levi (Miciah Williams) Harper; stepfamily; many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Peterson; a brother, Christopher Peterson; a granddaughter, Luna Rae Harper; and the mother to Jonathan Harper, Christine.

Jon “Jonny Rock” will always be remembered for his friendly smile, his laugh, his jokes and his exceptional musical talent.

A celebration of Jonathan’s life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.