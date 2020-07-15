John William Laska

After the loss of his mother at 10, he went to live on his grandparent’s ranch in North Dakota. He loved the farm life and acquired a passion for the outdoors and wildlife, that stayed with him the rest of his life. He graduated from La Crescent High School in 1967. Later he went to Winona Area Tech, for tool and die, and Welding. He followed in his father’s footsteps and was avid outdoors-man, camper, hunter, and fisherman. He loved anything outdoors and knew the backwaters of the Mississippi better than most. He enjoyed many weekend camping trips to Whitewater State Park, with family and friends. He was a former member of the Winona 4-Wheeler Club. He loved his many hunting trips to North Dakota, with his beloved dogs. He was always a kid at heart, with a big sense of humor.