John William Bernadot

John William Bernadot, 75, of Winona passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles, Minn.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St. Those attending will be required to wear a mask, and to follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

