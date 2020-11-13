John William Bernadot, 75, of Winona passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Whitewater Health Services in St. Charles, Minn.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St. Those attending will be required to wear a mask, and to follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
