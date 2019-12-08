John P. Burbach, 86, of Winona passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, after a short illness.
“I was born Aug. 10, 1933, on my grandparent’s farm, Pat and Frieda Welch, in Whitewater Township, to Cletus and Agnes (Welch) Burbach. We moved to Winona when I was 5 years old. I attended St. Stanislaus grade school and went on to graduate from Cotter High School.
“I joined the National Guard for two years and was drafted into the Army. I spent 18 months in Nellingen, Germany, with six months of this in various parts of France. I was discharged from the Army in July 1956. Before I went into the service, I worked for Allen’s Tree Service (1951-1953), Miller Felpax and then for Pletkes Grocery Store. I was there until I was hired by the City of Winona, working under Art Brom, the street superintendent. I worked there as an equipment operator for 29 years. I retired from the City at the age of 62. I then went on to work for Motor Parts and Equipment, where I was employed until the time of my death.
“I belonged to the Vets club, Legion Club and the Knights of Columbus. Growing up, I always enjoyed hunting, fishing and just getting out in the woods. In later years, I enjoyed many trips to Sanibel Island, with my beloved wife, Julaine, spending time with my grandchildren and attending their sporting events.”
John’s faith in God was phenomenal. Since retirement, he attended Mass at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 7 a.m. every weekday and at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka every Saturday at 4 p.m. There was no event that could ever be planned during that time period as that was his time with God.
John loved his family dearly and was always there for them.
“I was preceded in death by my grandparents; my parents; a baby sister; the love of my life, Julaine Burbach; brother, Cletus Burbach; and sister, Mary, and her husband, Tom Brown.
“I am survived by my sisters, Patrica (Bob) Stienhoff, Kathy (Jerry) Rolbecki; and brother, Patrick Burbach; daughter, Julie (Mike) Kohman and children, Steven (Melissa) Kohman, Sarah (Travis) Kohman; two great-grandchildren, Ashlynn and Lillian; daughter, Joni Hohensee-Burbach and her children, Dylan and Nicholas (Olivia) Hohensee-Burbach; my furry companion, Snoopy; many wonderful nieces and nephews, including Barbara (Thomas) Peterson; and special friends who were like family, Kevin and Alex Wohlert and Randy and Ann Blaser.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are so many people that we would like to thank. The list is endless. We do want to mention Mark Schneider from Motor Parts and Equipment and all of their employees. The job they gave him meant the world to him, and when he thought he had to give it up as it was time for him to quit driving, they found yet another job for him with their company. Over dad’s illness, he stopped in often, and talked with Mark, who always assured him that his job was there for him when he was well enough to return.
A special thank you to Mayo Clinic and their employees for the kind and compassionate care given; the Winona Fire Department, Winona ambulance crew, the emergency room staff at Winona Health and to the incredible care given to him by not only them, but also Dr. Watras.
Godspeed John as you enter into eternal rest.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, where Deacon Justin Green will lead the Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. John will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, where the American Legion, Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona, will provide military honors.
Pallbearers will be John’s nephews, Clete, Wayne and Tony Burbach and Robert Chadwick; and friends, Bob Allred and Kevin Wohlert.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the St. Jude’s Children’s Fund, St. Jude’s Shrine, or to Our Lady of Fatima.
Online condolences or memories may be left for John’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.