FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — John O. Burt, 86, of Fountain City passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Michael's Assisted Living, Fountain City. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Fountain City, with Pastor Kenley Mann officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and then again one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Fountain City Public Cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Cochrane Chapel is assisting the family.