John Luebbe

John “Jack” Paul Luebbe, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home. Portions of this obituary are auto-biographical. We leave it to the reader to discern. Jack was born April 11, 1934, in Horton, Kan., the fourth child of John W. and Nellie Luebbe, and was raised in Seneca Kan. He attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., and it was at this time he met the love of his life, Leona (Lee) Bokern. They were married Aug. 9, 1958. Jack served in the Air Force from 1959-61 in El Paso, Texas. He received a DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) from Creighton University and practiced dentistry in Winona Minnesota for 40 years, and it was in Winona where Jack and Lee raised their six sons. A selfless, humble man he was dedicated to serving his wife of 61 years throughout her 40+ years of active political involvement… despite his uncertainty of the political system. While helping to raise his six sons, he instilled his love of sports, the outdoors, and frugality. He was active in the parish council at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona and numerous other community groups. Additionally, in 1987, there was an allegation he performed some housework. In 2001, they moved to Hendersonville, N.C. attracted by the friendly people and the fickle climate, or maybe it was the fickle people and the friendly climate. He remained active in the local community for 18 years as a regular volunteer for Meals On Wheels and the Carolina Mountain Club preparing and maintaining trails. Jack was a giant gentleman, with a quick wit and an easy smile. He was a devoted husband who loved gardening, hiking, music, cards, wood working, cooking, and spending time with his family and many friends. Jack treaded lightly on the environment; he believed in recycling and composting whenever possible. Jack believed in simple things and making things last. One look at his wardrobe would confirm this. Jack had an infectious sense of humor and relished a chance to inspire laughter to those around him. His insatiable thirst for knowledge and truth led him to devour books; he wore a path between his house and the Henderson County Library. In addition, Jack donated his time in the genealogy section while he helped others research their ancestry. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lee; his six sons, Doug and wife, Sue of Rochester, Minn., David and wife, Susie of Bozeman, Mont., Dan and wife, Christine of Wichita, Kan., Dennis Luebbe of Medford, Minn., Dean Luebbe of Swannanoa, N.C., Derek and wife, Laurie of Shanghai, China; 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and 38 nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nellie Luebbe; a brother, Norm Luebbe; and sisters, Dee Souders and Mary O’Bryan. There will be a celebration of Jack’s life at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hendersonville. As Jack penned prior to his death, “Keep my celebration simple and fun. The party’s on me – for once.” In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Henderson County Council on Aging Meals On Wheels at https://coahc.org/donate/.