John Lelwica

In 1983-84, John and Mary moved back to their home state of Minnesota. They renovated a large summer cottage into a permanent home on Kroon Lake in Lindstrom. John took great care of the house and large property. He loved to garden, put up bird feeders, feed the birds, repairing and restoring furniture and making wood items. His faithful dog, Rooney, was by his side on many of those adventures. He carefully researched and documented his Polish Ancestry of his mother, Isabel’s side of the family. He was very active in the building up and ministry at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lindstrom. He did work for the Chisago County Historical Society. Later years, on Kroon Lake, involved John taking care of this wife, Mary, until her death in 2013. John was a very caring man who touched and affected many lives near and far.