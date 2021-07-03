John “Joe” Joseph McManimon

Joe was born on September 19, 1928, in Yucatan Township of Houston County, Minnesota to Joseph and Catherine (Kinsella) McManimon. He was raised on the Oak Ridge family farm and attended Rushford public schools, graduating in 1946. Joe served with the Army on the front in Korea from 1951-1953 as Private, First Class, member of the 715 Transportation Truck Company. Following his service, Joe attended veteran agriculture school. After ‘traveling around the world’ while in the Army, as his mother-in-law put it, Joe met Ione Dachel in Rochester, MN where she studied and worked as a registered nurse. It was a whirlwind romance with a proposal on St. Patrick’s Day in 1957 and marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley, WI on October 26, 1957. The couple moved to their farm on Oak Ridge in rural Houston, MN where, for nearly 60 years Joe and Ione farmed and raised their seven children. Joe had many hobbies including flying an airplane in his younger, bachelor years, woodworking which included constructing an outdoor Christmas nativity scene, making rocking horses and cradles for his family, and taking photographs. Joe honed his photography skills while serving in Korea and left our family with many cherished photo memories from his time in Korea, his early years with Mom, graduations, weddings, babies, 4-H fairs, and soil and water conservation projects across Houston County.