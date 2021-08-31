John J. Swails, age 94, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Benedictine—St. Anne in Winona.

John was born on March 8, 1927, and grew up in St. Joseph, MO. He married Mary V. King on June 23, 1956, in Winona, and she preceded him in death on March 11, 2014.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the Winona office of the Social Security Administration for many years.

John is survived by his four children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until a funeral service at noon on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St., Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences or memories may be left at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.