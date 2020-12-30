LA CRESCENT, Minn. — John Fredrick Bauer, 89 of La Crescent passed away at his home Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

He was born in Nodine, Minn., Aug 18, 1931, to Harry and Martha (Papenfuss) Bauer. He married Thecla M. Burns in Nodine, Feb 7, 1951. To this union, three children were born, Eugene (Lori) Bauer of La Crescent, Bruce (Katrina) Bauer of La Crescent and Diane Bauer, now deceased.

Together with his wife, Thecla, he owned and operated Bauer’s Market in La Crescent, starting in 1957, while for many years also working at Norplex, in La Crosse. John cherished his cordial and professional relationships with all of the other area apple growers. He enjoyed many adventures while traveling with his wife, Thecla, and other family and friends, and was grateful for the time he was able to spend with them. Grandpa had his own special way of doing everything in his own unique fashion.

In addition to his children, John is survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Kennedy, Jessica Bauer, Kiel (Leann) Bauer, Jonathon Bauer, Kory (Tarah Sandven) Bauer, Gabriel (Anthony Pisani) Bauer, Lukas Bauer and Elliott Bauer; his great-grandchildren, Laura (Aaron Copley) Kennedy, Kaitlyn Bauer and Owen Bauer; and John’s two sisters, Carol and Inez. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving extended family members.