John Eugene Denzer, 79, of Winona died of natural causes Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family.
John was born Sept. 8, 1941, to George and Gloria (Woodard) in Winona. John attended Minnesota City School and Winona Senior High, graduating in 1960. He attended Winona State College and also Gale Institute in Minneapolis, graduating with a degree in building maintenance.
On March 25, 1965, John met the love of his life, Carol Wineski, and they were united in marriage at The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka Oct. 1, 1966. John had three children whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years; and children, Steven Denzer, Winona, Susan (Todd) Handevidt, Fairmont, Minn., and Patrick (Lisa Yeager) Denzer, Minnesota City, Minn.; and four grandchildren, Hunter and Hailie Handevidt, Madison and Megan Denzer. He is also survived by his sisters, Kay (David) Vanderzee, Ridgeway, Minn., and Corrine Zierfus, Minnesota City; brothers, Delton (Julie) Denzer, Winona, and Orlan (Linda) Denzer, Rushford; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both his and Carol’s parents.
John retired after 30 years as a custodial engineer with School District 861. He was a member of the plant operators and maintenance workers unions at district 861. He also drove the hearse for the funeral homes in the area for 40 years, and he did the maintenance and cleaning at the church for many years. He was a devout member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and served in various capacities for the church.
He served as usher, Eucharist minister, and money counter, and was on the church council. John also was co-chair of the Fall Festival for 39 years, along with his good friend, Sue Schreiber. On Feb. 7, 2015, John, along with his wife, Carol, received the Bishop’s Medal for their years of dedicated service to St. Casimir Catholic Church.
John was a member of the Madison School PTA for many years and served as the treasurer for 14 years, retiring in June of 2011. He also was a member of the United Commercial Travelers for over 50 years, and Winona County Old Settlers, and Minnesota City Historical Association.
John and his wife, Carol, loved to travel. In the early years they took the children to Wisconsin and northern Minnesota resorts to enjoy the lake country. After the children grew up, they began traveling with his folks to Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn., and other destinations. Later on they went on bus trips to attend the shows and the dinner theaters in the area.
Public visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Winona. Social distancing and masks will be required in accordance with church health guidelines. Private funeral Mass will be held at St. Casimir Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Mark McNea officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery, Minnesota City.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.