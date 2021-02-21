John Eugene Denzer

He served as usher, Eucharist minister, and money counter, and was on the church council. John also was co-chair of the Fall Festival for 39 years, along with his good friend, Sue Schreiber. On Feb. 7, 2015, John, along with his wife, Carol, received the Bishop’s Medal for their years of dedicated service to St. Casimir Catholic Church.

John was a member of the Madison School PTA for many years and served as the treasurer for 14 years, retiring in June of 2011. He also was a member of the United Commercial Travelers for over 50 years, and Winona County Old Settlers, and Minnesota City Historical Association.

John and his wife, Carol, loved to travel. In the early years they took the children to Wisconsin and northern Minnesota resorts to enjoy the lake country. After the children grew up, they began traveling with his folks to Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn., and other destinations. Later on they went on bus trips to attend the shows and the dinner theaters in the area.

Public visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Winona. Social distancing and masks will be required in accordance with church health guidelines. Private funeral Mass will be held at St. Casimir Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Mark McNea officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery, Minnesota City.

