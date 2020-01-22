John Berger Jr.

GOODVIEW — John Robert “JR” Berger Jr., 71, of Goodview died Sunday, Jan, 19, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Celebrant Jodi Heim will be presiding. Following the service American Legion Post 9 will provide military honors followed by a reception at the American Legion. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please leave a memory of JR at hofffuneral.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.