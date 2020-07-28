× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARIBAULT, Minn. — John A. Haessig Sr., 74, of Faribault, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault. Private family interment at a later date. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the church.

John Allen, the son of Clayton and Mildred (Herrmann) Haessig, was born April 9, 1946, in Winona. He graduated from Winona High School and attended Winona State. John married Margaret Shinnick April 22, 1966, in Winona. He was previously employed with Clate’s Mobil in Winona, UPS, Combined Insurance and Schwan’s, all of Faribault. John was a beloved school bus driver in Faribault, and worked at Peace Lutheran Church for many years. He was a barber shopper and member of his church choir. His church was very important to him and he served as church elder for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, of Faribault; two children, Melonie (and Jeff) Marking of Lake City and John Haessig Jr. of Faribault; grandchildren, Ashley (and Jeremy) Eul, Christopher, Zachary (and Desiree), Delana-Jo and Kayla Haessig and Dalton Dowell; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene Metzler of Winona; and a brother, James Haessig of Trempealeau, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Patricia Haessig of Winona; and many nieces and nephews.