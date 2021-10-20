WABASHA—Johanna M. Arnoldy, 89 of Wabasha, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Gundersen-St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Wabasha.

Johanna Marie was born January 29, 1932, to Gilbert and Anna Marie (Berkman) Gullickson, in Whalan, MN. On January 15, 1955, she married James P. Arnoldy and together they raised three children: Gilbert, Mary Ann, and Jane. James passed away February 5, 2020.

She was a member of St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha and she was very active in the church with baking, volunteering, and helping when she could. She was a nursing assistant at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Wabasha for 15 years and, privately assisted individuals in their homes. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She kept busy baking for her family and friends and caring for her pets. She loved to do embroidery and a life-time member of the American Legion, Wabasha.

She is survived by her children: Gilbert (Carol) Arnoldy, Mary Ann (Jim) Barton, and Jane Haas; five grandchildren: Jesse (Stephanie) Barton, Jarod (Brooke) Barton, Justin (Erica) Barton, Kevin (Erin) Arnoldy and Jeremy Glarner; and seven great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; sister Mina Haslerud; two brothers: Arden Gullickson and Herman Gullickson.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and the parish prayers will be at the end of the visitation. The visitation will continue at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Honorary bearers will be Jesse Barton, Jarod Barton, Justin Barton, Jeremy Glarner, and Kevin Arnoldy

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.