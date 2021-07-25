WINONA — Jody Lynn (Bulman) Stoltman, 63, of Winona, Minn., was met by her heavenly family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She passed in her home surrounded by her family following a brief illness. Her courage and strength were inspirational during this challenging time. Jody was born April 28, 1958, in Waukon, Iowa, to Robert and Shirley (Weymiller) Bulman. She was baptized and confirmed at Mount Hope Presbyterian Church in rural New Albin, Iowa. The family lived in the town of New Albin. Jody attended Kee High School in Lansing, Iowa, and graduated in 1976.

Jody leaves behind: her loving husband Lee; son Jacob (Christine) Wiltgen of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and their newborn daughter Katherine Wiltgen; daughter Megan Wiltgen of McKinney, Texas; and her daughter Riley Karnousky; son Samuel Wiltgen (Becky Hlavac) of Mesa, Ariz.; step-son Aaron Stoltman (Karen Locke) of Minneapolis, Minn.; step-daughter Hannah Stoltman-Snyder of La Crosse, Wis.; brother Doug (LeeAnn) Bulman of Oelwein, Iowa; brother Dan (Barb) Bulman of La Crescent, Minn.; soul sister Jeanne Dobbs of Wasioja, Minn.; brother John (Jodi) Bulman of Zumbro Falls, Minn.; sister Lynne (John) Burke of Burnsville, Minn.; mother-in-law Marylou Baylon of Winona, Minn.; and step-mother Marilyn Bulman of Waukon, Iowa. She also leaves behind her beloved black Lab, Emma; and is lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.